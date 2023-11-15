Stolen Amazon delivery van leads to intense police chase from DC to PG County

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. - Police used helicopters and cruisers to track down the man who stole an Amazon delivery van Tuesday in D.C.

The suspect led officers on a pursuit from the District to Prince George’s County.

The chase ended across the street from the Addison Road-Seat Pleasant Metro Station on Central Avenue, right in front of a Dunkin' Donuts.

At one point, FOX 5 was told the tires had blown out, and the suspect was driving the Amazon delivery van on rims with sparks shooting out like firework sparklers.

A witness in Capitol Heights used their cell phone to capture video of nearly a dozen police cars, slowly following the suspect in the stolen vehicle.

A D.C. police spokesperson said it all started with a carjacking in Prince George’s County. The accused drove into D.C. and decided to ditch the car.

The department spokesperson said he then pulled a gun out on an Amazon delivery driver in the 1100 block of Bellevue Street and took their van. Shots were fired, but no one was hit.

Prince George’s County police spotted the van and began following closely behind him on the ground, while a helicopter watched from above. They alerted D.C. police, who then dispatched officers and launched their Helicopter Falcon 1 into the air to track the thief.

The arrest was made about an hour into the chase, once police said the suspect hit a curb and came to a stop in the 6400 block of Central Avenue.

Anyone with information about these two carjackings is being asked to call D.C. police.

Meanwhile, authorities told FOX 5 that the Amazon delivery driver and the person who was initially carjacked are okay.