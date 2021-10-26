Stolen Apple watch leads police to identify 'career criminal' and woman wanted in multiple Ramsey County burglaries

Oct. 26—An Apple watch, overlooked in the loot of at least 14 burglaries, led police to the capture of a wanted St. Paul man and woman.

Daniel Thomas Labarre, 33, and Jamie Marie Nash, 38, were charged Monday in Ramsey County District Court in multiple burglaries committed throughout Ramsey County from April through September.

Labarre, who police are calling a "career criminal," was charged with 10 counts of first-degree burglary, 10 counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of theft and one count each of illegally possessing a firearm and fraud.

Nash was charged with nine counts of first-degree burglary, nine counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of theft and one count of fraud.

According to charges, the pair's method was to gain access to apartment building garages and pilfer items from vehicles. Sometimes they checked door handles. Sometimes they smashed windows. A few times they stole the vehicles.

In one of the burglaries, police say they swiped an Apple watch which the owner was able to track to a camper behind a residence on Belland Avenue in White Bear Lake. They weren't home, but using a search warrant Sept. 19, police were able to confirm the identities of Labarre and Nash whose images had been captured on multiple video surveillance cameras, charges say.

On Sept. 21, a man reported his vehicle had been broken into while it was parked in Roseville. His iPhone and wallet were stolen.

Police were notified that one of the man's credit cards had been used at Best Buy. Video from the store showed Nash and Labarre making purchases totaling $1,599 using the stolen card and leaving in a minivan, charges say.

That minivan was found outside a hotel in Eagan Sept. 26. Police were called. Labarre tried to run, but was caught. Both he and Nash were arrested, according to the complaint.

Labarre has 15 prior felony convictions and pending felony charges in Washington and Hennepin counties. He was arrested in Dakota County, transferred to Wright County and brought to Ramsey County where he was being held as of Monday afternoon, police said.

The following is a list of burglaries known to police and included in the charges:

— April 27 at 4495 Lake Ave. S. apartments in White Bear Lake. Stole a Mercedes and a Volvo.

— May 13 at 1480 Park St. apartments in White Bear Lake. Smashed car windows and stole items.

— July 21 at the McMillan Apartments in Shoreview. Stole the lockbox with keys and rent checks.

— July 22 at 1060 Grand Ave. condominiums in St. Paul. Stole lockbox and property from vehicles.

— July 23 at an apartment building in West St. Paul. Stole a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Buick Regal.

— Aug. 6 stole a Buick Enclave parked in St. Paul. Labarre was arrested, charged and released. He failed to come to court and a warrant was issued.

— Aug. 27 at Canabury Pond condos in Little Canada. Stole two lock boxes and credit cards. Nash was recognized by employees at White Bear Tobacco.

— Aug. 31 at Victoria Park Apartments in St. Paul. Followed food delivery people into the building. Smashed car windows, stole property and left with a Hyundai Tucson.

— Sept. 5 at 255 Western Ave N. apartments in St. Paul. Stole lock boxes, smashed windows, took property.

— Sept. 6 at 400 Selby Ave. apartments in St. Paul. Stole lock box and tools.

— Sept. 7 at Victoria Park Apartments in St. Paul. Stole a bicycle, a Mercedes and a Glock handgun.

— Sept. 7 at Grove apartments at 246 Snelling Ave. S. in St. Paul. Stole the lock box and items from cars.

— Sept. 19 at 1834 Mississippi River Blvd. in St. Paul. Stole lockbox with master keys. Complex had to rekey all apartments at a cost of $6,000.

— Sept. 21 broke into a parked car in Roseville. Stole a wallet and phone.

Court documents show Labarre was arrested twice during that time, on Aug. 6 and June 8. His prior felony convictions, dating back to 2006, include auto theft, receiving stolen property, fraud, fleeing police, making terroristic threats and burglary in the first, second and third degrees

Nash, who had been detained by Eagan police on Sept. 26, was released. A warrant was issued for her arrest along with the charges filed Monday.