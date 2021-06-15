Stolen Army assault rifles keep being discovered by authorities in California

Authorities in California’s agricultural heartland weren’t looking for a military assault rifle when they went to investigate the domestic assault case, but they found one.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • A guide to the US military guns most often lost or stolen

    An Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen during the 2010s. The U.S. military’s go-to rifle, used by most units, especially within the infantry and special operations. Evolved from the M16s first introduced during the Vietnam War, the M4 also was born from combat necessity.

  • US military guns keep vanishing, some used in street crimes

    In the first public accounting of its kind in decades, an Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen during the 2010s, with some resurfacing in violent crimes. Government records covering the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force show pistols, machine guns, shotguns and automatic assault rifles have vanished from armories, supply warehouses, Navy warships and elsewhere. In one case, authorities linked an Army pistol stolen from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to four shootings in New York before it was recovered.

  • Military stumped by stolen box of armor-piercing grenades

    The green, metal box was stuffed inside a bright pink pillowcase and stashed in the bushes behind Christopher Zachery’s house. Inside were 30 armor-piercing grenades. “I was scared,” said Zachery, who runs a construction company.

  • Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported

    China's government said Tuesday no abnormal radiation was detected outside a nuclear power plant near Hong Kong following a news report of a leak, while Hong Kong's leader said her administration was closely watching the facility. The operators released few details, but nuclear experts said that based on their brief statement, gas might be leaking from fuel rods inside the reactor in Taishan, 135 kilometers (85 miles) west of Hong Kong. In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian gave no confirmation of a leak or other details.

  • Two paratroopers found dead in Fort Bragg barracks. Investigation underway, Army says

    They died at the scene, officials say

  • Why the Second Amendment protects a 'well-regulated militia' but not a private citizen militia

    The Second Amendment declares the importance of state-government authorized militias, like these National Guard troops guarding the California State Capitol building. AP Photo/Rich PedroncelliWhen a federal judge in California struck down the state’s 32-year-old ban on assault weapons in early June 2021, he added a volatile new issue to the gun-rights debate. The ruling, by U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez, does not take effect immediately, because California has 30 days to appeal the rej

  • China Nuclear Drama May Be Less Alarming Than Politics Behind It

    (Bloomberg) -- Problems at a Chinese nuclear power plant near Hong Kong probably aren’t cause for any concern, experts said. Some of the politics behind the situation just might be.An issue discovered inside China General Nuclear Power Corp.’s Taishan Unit 1 reactor, in which presumably damaged fuel rod casings leaked inert gas, has happened enough times in the industry that operators know how to manage it and it’s usually “not any kind of threat,” according to Jeff Merrifield, a former U.S. Nuc

  • Versace Resort 2022

    Donatella Versace is ready to leave the dark times behind. For resort, she presented a fun, bold, unapologetic lineup.

  • More than 69 pounds of cocaine bricks worth over $5 million were seized from a Florida cruise liner's cargo

    The ship's security team found the cocaine haul in a cargo area, and turned it over to Customs and Border Protection officers at Port Everglades.

  • Home Depot has contracted its own container ship, trying to sidestep a global shipping crisis that threatens to disrupt holiday orders

    "We have a ship that's solely going to be ours. It's just going to go back and forth with 100% dedicated to Home Depot," Home Depot's COO said.

  • McConnell: "Highly unlikely" he would allow Biden to fill Supreme Court vacancy in 2024

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday that it is "highly unlikely" a Supreme Court nominee picked by Biden would be confirmed in 2024 if Republicans take control of the Senate.Why it matters: A record number of judges, plus three Supreme Court justices, were confirmed under Trump. Democrats have pledged to "restore the balance" of the courts.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Hewitt asked

  • China sends record 28 fighter jets toward Taiwan

    China flew a record 28 fighter jets toward the self-ruled island of Taiwan on Tuesday, the island's defense ministry said, the largest such display of force since Beijing began sending planes on a near daily basis last year. Taiwan's air force deployed its combat air patrol forces in response and monitored the situation in the southwestern part of the island's air defense identification zone with its air defense systems, the Ministry of National Defense said. The planes included various types of fighter jets including 14 J-16 and six J-11 planes, as well as bombers, the ministry said.

  • Dubai steps in again as pandemic drives Emirates to $5.5 billion loss

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Emirates got an additional $1.1 billion in state support from Dubai after a collapse in long-haul travel due to the coronavirus pandemic triggered the airline's first annual loss in more than three decades. Governments have pumped billions of dollars into airlines to keep them afloat during the pandemic and state-owned Emirates has now received $3.1 billion in equity injections from Dubai, including $2 billion disclosed last year. The airline reported a $5.5 billion loss on Tuesday for the year ending on March 31, after making a $288 million profit the previous year, as revenue plunged 66% to $8.4 billion.

  • Britain and Australia agree free trade deal

    Britain and Australia have agreed a trade deal - the first negotiated from scratch post-Brexit. The UK-Australia free trade deal, which has been agreed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his counterpart, Scott Morrison, means British products such as cars, Scotch whisky, biscuits and ceramics will be cheaper to sell to Australia, Downing Street said. In a statement, Mr Johnson said: "Today marks a new dawn in the UK's relationship with Australia, underpinned by our shared history and common val

  • Democrats battle Republican-led voting curbs in Georgia

    Democrats and their allies are mounting a major effort to educate Georgia voters on sweeping new voting restrictions passed by the state’s Republican-led legislature ahead of next year’s crucial U.S. Senate and congressional races. The push is focused heavily on minorities, particularly Black voters, who were key to Democrat Joe Biden's narrow win in Georgia and victories for two Democratic U.S. Senators in run-off contests in January. Voting-rights advocates say Black voters are most likely to be impeded by the new law.

  • Texas Rangers largely absent in voting for All-Star Game, and one player is steamed

    Adolis Garcia, fourth among American League outfielders, is the only Ranger in the top 10 at his position.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Continues to Reach Higher

    Crude oil markets continue to look very positive, reaching towards the sky it seems. Ultimately, this is a market that I think will continue to see buyers on dips.

  • After a devastating 2020, the media industry is finally on the mend

    Data: Challenger, Gray & Christmas; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosAbout 963 newsroom jobs have been lost so far this year — down 91% from the 10,576 cuts through the same period last year, according to new data. The big picture: Other factors, like record advertising growth and the speedy return of live events, suggest the media industry is rebounding quicker than it originally anticipated. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: A year ago, me

  • Today Show Cohost Craig Melvin's New Book Will Make You Want to Call Your Dad

    Pops: Learning to Be a Son and a Father comes out June 15.

  • Ashli Babbitt’s husband goes on Fox News to appeal for cop who shot her to be named

    Remarks follow a legal case against the Metropolitan Police Department for information