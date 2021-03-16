Stolen art investigation leads to Pontotoc woman's arrest

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

Mar. 16—OXFORD — An undercover investigation into stolen artwork being sold on social media led to the arrest of a Pontotoc woman by Oxford police.

According to Oxford Police Department spokesman Breck Jones, OPD investigators went undercover March 12 after learning that Ashley Turner, 40, of Pontotoc, had multiple stolen items for sale on social media. Officers set up a meeting to purchase stolen artwork.

After meeting with the officers, she was taken into custody without incident on a separate attempted burglary warrant out of Oxford.

The investigation into the stolen artwork and other items sold by Turner is still under investigation. Additional charges may come once the investigation is complete.

Turner remains in the Lafayette County Jail. The Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on her.

william.moore@djournal.com

