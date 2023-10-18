Stolen bike found on city bus, suspect found with drugs, loaded firearm in Victorville

A Victorville man suspected of stealing a bicycle and backpack was found with a loaded firearm and drugs, authorities said.

At 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Victor Valley Transit Division sheriff’s deputies responded to a fight between several men at the Victorville transit center on D Street. While on their way, deputies were told that one of the men was armed with a handgun.

The first deputy to arrive on the scene spotted a man leaving the area, who matched the description of the armed suspect. The deputy stopped the man, later identified as Geovani Galeano, 34.

Galeano was found in possession of a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic, an unregistered handgun, and drugs, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies also said they believed that Galeano had stolen a bicycle and a school backpack from the backyard of a Victorville home.

The theft victims found the bicycle in front of a Victor Valley Transit Authority bus and followed it to the transit center.

When Galeano got off the bus, he was seen wearing the victim’s backpack and taking the stolen bicycle off the bike rack, police stated.

The victim confronted Galeano, and a struggle ensued. No injuries were reported.

Galeano was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $40,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Deputy Jay Ko at the Victor Valley sheriff’s station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Stolen bike found on city bus, suspect arrested in Victorville