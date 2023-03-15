Stolen from Biloxi decades ago, a rifle used in 1847 was just found hidden in Delaware

A rifle stolen decades ago was returned this week to Beauvoir in Biloxi, officials report, along with guns and memorabilia taken from museums in the 1970s and hidden for the half-century since.

An 1847 Mississippi rifle stolen from Beauvoir, The Jefferson Davis Home and Presidential Library on U.S. 90 in Biloxi in the 1970s, was returned Monday, according to The Associated Press.

The First Regiment Mississippi won fame in the Battle of Buena Vista in February 1847. The battle was the turning point in Mexican War, and the First Regiment veterans and their rifles are still remembered as the “Mississippi Rifles,” according to a Mississippi history timeline.

The rifle now back in Biloxi is one of 50 guns and artifacts being returned to 17 museums and institutions in five states. The oldest of the items date back as far as the French and Indian War.

The guns were held by Michael Corbett of Newark, Delaware, who was indicted in December 2021 for possession of items stolen from museums in the 1970s.

He pleaded guilty to possession of stolen items transported interstate and turned over additional stolen items, authorities said.

Other items recovered and returned to their proper owners included:

▪ A Colt Whitneyville Walker revolver stolen from the Connecticut State Library;

▪ An Omar Bradley presentation pistol stolen from the U.S. Army War College Museum

▪ A French and Indian War-era powder horn stolen from a museum in Belchertown, Massachusetts

▪ 18th century English and Scottish pistols stolen from the Valley Forge Historical Society Museum

“These are artifacts that helped write our national story, with some even predating the country’s birth, and their long absence from public view — hidden away where no one could see or learn from them — was a loss both to society and the historic record,” said Jacqueline Maguire, FBI special agent in charge of the Philadelphia office.

In a twist of fate, Beauvoir was badly damaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and many of the artifacts in the former library were destroyed. Had the rifle not been hidden in Delaware, it might have been lost in the storm.

The artifacts were hidden by Corbett in a mouse-infested secret crawlspace of an attic in Newark, Delaware, according to a report in Delaware online. The discovery came after a 14-year cold case investigation.

Many of the items were legally purchased by Corbett at flea markets and estate sales, the report said. Some were not, but officials couldn’t prove Corbett, 73, was the thief. He spent one day in jail and 14 months of house arrest and agreed to pay a $65,000 fine.