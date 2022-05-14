Stolen BMW crashes in Holmdel, two of four suspects still on the loose

HOLMDEL—Township police arrested two suspects in Thompson Park early Friday after the stolen vehicle they were in crashed and the four people in it fled, authorities said.

After spotting a BMW 3-series sedan stolen from Lawrenceville, a Tinton Falls police officer gave chase just past 12 a.m. Friday, but broke off the pursuit on the Garden State Parkway because of the high speeds, police said.

Not long after the aborted pursuit, the BMW showed up again on Crawford Corner Road in Holmdel. Officers there pursued the car.

The BMW crashed at the intersection of Newman Springs Road (Route 520) and Everett Road.

Four men or youths were seen running from the car, police said.

A search took place with the help of police departments in Middletown, Tinton Falls, Red Bank, Colts Neck and nearby Brookdale Community College, as well as the Holmdel Office of Emergency Management and Monmouth County Park rangers. It led to the capture of two suspects.

Kyree D. Lane Jr. of Irvington and Dupree Turner of East Orange, both 18, were arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest by eluding police and obstruction. The were both taken to Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township.

One minor injury was sustained, but police did not say by whom or otherwise elaborate.

Only Turner remained at the jail Saturday afternoon.

Following an Asbury Park Press investigation, New Jersey tightened the rules on police pursuits at the beginning of the year because of their inherent danger. But just last week, state Attorney General Matthew Platkin loosened those new restrictions, citing the spiraling number of car thefts, now 53% higher than in 2020.

Auto thefts have now been added to the list of the more serious or violent crimes such as homicide, kidnapping or sexual assault in which police officers can pursue fleeing suspects.

