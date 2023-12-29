Stolen box truck driver leads cops on wild Staten Island chase, smashing cars, injuring officers

The driver of a stolen box truck slammed into numerous cars Thursday as he fled from police on a wild chase through Staten Island that left two officers injured, cops said.

Police were hunting for the stolen W.B. Mason truck near the corner of Bishop St. and Cranford Ave. when they spotted the driver nearby around 5:50 p.m., according to police and sources.

When the officers tried to pull the driver over, he sped off, prompting the cops to chase after him.

The crazed box truck driver continued on, striking several vehicles — including police cars on the mileslong chase.

The chase ended about 5 miles from where it began, near the corner of Van Duzer and Beech Sts. in Stapleton, when the driver slammed into a parked car, sources said.

Police arrested the driver, whose identity wasn’t immediately released. Two officers suffered minor injuries in a crash and were treated at an area hospital.

Charges against the driver were pending Thursday night.