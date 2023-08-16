Stolen British Museum items could already be long gone

A delay of at least four years in discovering the British Museum thefts may mean it is already too late to recover the “priceless” objects taken from its vaults, art recovery experts have warned.

Gold jewellery, gems and glassware spanning nearly 3,500 years of history could already have been melted down, recut or sent abroad, it is feared.

Christopher Marinello, a lawyer and founder of Art Recovery International, has worked for 30 years tracing stolen antiquities.

He said that “tragically” many criminals regard irreplaceable objects as a source of “quick cash” that can be traded for the value of their raw materials.

The expert has said that in 30 years of experience, no job he has come across has been done “to order” – and most are simply crimes of opportunity.

Christopher Marinello says the artefacts are 'priceless' from a historical perspective - AFP/Niklas Halle'n

Mr Marinello said: “From a historical perspective, these artefacts are priceless.

“That is the great shame of these criminals, they don’t think of this priceless quality. They think of quick cash.

“They will tend to melt down gold as quickly as possible, and have the gems recut. Look at the Henry Moore statue that was melted down for the value of the raw metal.

“There is no thought of art – criminals are unsophisticated in this sense.

“That is the great tragedy of these incidents.”

George Osborne, the British Museum’s chairman, has ordered an independent review of how the thief was able to help himself to objects over a period of years dating back to at least 2019.

Sir Nigel Boardman, a former museum trustee, and Lucy D’Orsi, chief constable of the British Transport Police, who are conducting the review, will also want to make sure that no opportunities were lost to begin the process of recovering the items.

Sir Nigel Boardman is one of those leading the review

It is understood that the museum carried out its own internal investigation and sacked the suspected thief before calling in the police. The man in question has not been arrested and the museum has said it will pursue legal action against him.

Among the questions for Sir Nigel will be whether the museum should have called in police at an earlier stage.

Art dealers who spoke to The Telegraph said the fact that the police have not yet published photographs or descriptions of the missing items might mean museum bosses are unsure that they have identified everything that has been stolen – something Sir Nigel’s review will look into.

The museum has eight million items in its collection, of which 80,000 are on display at any one time at its world-renowned home in Bloomsbury, London.

Dick Ellis, an art theft expert, said the fact that police and the museum were refusing to release pictures or even descriptions of the missing objects was potentially significant.

He said: “Normally, when you are trying to recover stolen antiquities, the first thing you do is to get maximum publicity for the objects so that people who might have seen them for sale or even bought them can contact you.

“The fact that no information is being released suggests the police may be planning operations and may have some intelligence on where the items are.”

Mr Ellis said it is also possible that the items could be in the possession of someone who does not realise what they are. If they do realise they are stolen, they could then melt them down or destroy them – which could account for the secrecy surrounding the theft.

‘Embarrassment’

But Mr Marinello suggested the real reason no details of the stolen items are being released was down to “embarrassment”.

He called on the museum to release pictures of the objects to help the art world to find them.

He said: “I think that they are embarrassed to say that they don’t know the extent of the crime right now.

“Of course it makes sense to publish as much as possible, every media outlet should be showing images of the missing items.

“Sotheby’s, Christie’s, Bonhams, all the big auction houses will cooperate.”

Anthony Amore, an art theft expert and the author of Stealing Rembrandts, said the British Museum had acted responsibly by not disclosing which items were missing.

“I wouldn’t expect that they’d want to put out a list and then a day later have to add an item to it and then two days later have to add another item,” he said.

“I think that would give a bad impression to the public and make it seem like they don’t have a good grasp on their collection. Which I think that they probably do.”

Sir Nigel said: “We are absolutely determined to use our review in order to get to the bottom of what happened.

“Furthermore, the recovery programme will work to ensure the stolen items are returned to the museum.

“It will be a painstaking job, involving internal and external experts, but this is an absolute priority – however long it takes.”

