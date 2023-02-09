Stolen cabin triggers charge against Kalkaska man

Feb. 9—KALKASKA — A 43-year-old Kalkaska man was charged Tuesday with stealing a 12-foot-by-28-foot cabin, Michigan State Police said.

The charge against Jerry James Knoll was triggered by the disappearance of a cabin from Country Road 571 in Cold Springs Township in Mancelona sometime between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, 2021, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

After some leads went cold, MSP detectives reached out to the public for help. Multiple tips rang in from people who said they had seen the cabin.

Detectives searched different cellphones and conducted many interviews before they found the cabin miles away, on Knoll's property.

Knoll is suspected of trying to hide the cabin by "erecting large pieces of sheet metal around it as well as altering its appearance," Carroll said in a statement.

Troopers said they confirmed that the cabin in question was the missing one by matching serial numbers inside the structure.

The prosecutor's office authorized a Dec. 27 warrant for Knoll, who was arrested on New Year's Day and taken to the Kalkaska County Jail.

He was arraigned in 87-B District Court in Kalkaska County on one count receiving and concealing stolen property valued between $1,000 and $20,000 and given a $20,000, 10-percent bond, court records showed.

Knoll's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 27.

The case is still under investigation, Carroll said, noting that there could be more arrests in the future.