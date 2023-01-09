Stolen car arrest leads officers to chop shop, police say

A car graveyard was found after a stolen vehicle arrest, according to court records.

Tony Lee, 23, and Anthony Valentine, 19, were arrested on January 7. Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they pulled the pair over in a stolen car and chase the two on foot, eventually arresting them.

The two were pulled over in a Dodge Charger which was stolen from one person and had a license plate that was stolen from another person, according to MPD.

When officers searched the Charger, they said they found a tool used to reprogram cars and which was used to steal the Charger.

Those discoveries led officers to a house on Arlington Avenue where police said they found two more stolen cars in the backyard.

Behind that house, MPD said they found a stolen white Dodge Challenger and a stolen blue Infiniti Q50.

The Challenger was actively being stripped when officers arrived and parts of the car were lying around the backyard, police said.

Lee was charged with evading arrest, four counts of theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile, violation of chop shop law, vandalism and possession of burglary tools.

Valentine was charged with evading arrest, two counts of theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000 and possession of burglary tools.

