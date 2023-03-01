Stolen car chase across counties ends with rollover in Ozark

A car fleeing the Taney County Sheriff's Office along Highway 65 was brought to an abrupt halt in Ozark Wednesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., the Christian County 911 communications informed the Christian County Sheriff's Office that Taney County deputies were in pursuit of a stolen GMC pickup truck northbound on Highway 65. When the truck crossed county lines, Christian County deputies took over the pursuit, according to a release from Christian County Sheriff's Office.

The Christian County Sheriff's Office used tire deflation devices and "tactical vehicle interventions" to slow and eventually stop the pickup as it continued along Highway 65. A tactical vehicle intervention — also called a "precision immobilization technique" is a maneuver where an officer attempts to strike the rear of the suspect's car, causing a controlled spin-out and making it easier to stop the vehicle, the release said.

Near Jackson Street, a sheriff's deputy performed a TVI around 8:15 a.m., but the driver regained control and began to drive south in the northbound lane, nearly hitting a deputy head-on, according to the press release. The pickup then drove past the shoulder of the highway and into grass, where another TVI caused the truck to roll over.

The woman who was driving the pickup truck was taken into custody and then to the hospital as a precaution, according to the press release. She was released from the hospital and is now being held in Christian County Jail pending formal charges.

