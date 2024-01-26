Stolen car chase ends in Delta

DELTA, Colo. (KREX) — A man was arrested on Tuesday following a stolen car chase that ended in Delta.

Delta Police officers Tuesday night responded to reports of a stolen truck from Olathe. A family member of the stolen truck was following when the thief intentionally hit their car and began driving north toward Delta.

Deputies and officers found the truck in the area of Peach Valley, but the thief continued driving through Delta County. Law enforcement used spike strips while pursuing the truck until they apprehended the driver at the intersection of 4th Street and Main Street in Delta.

Law enforcement arrested 34-year-old Daniel Knox of Grand Junction on numerous charges:

Parole warrant

Reckless endangerment

Felony vehicle eluding

Felony drug possession charges

Possible additional charges

This is an active investigation. No further information is available at this time.

