Stolen car crashed into apartment building while suspect ran from police, records show

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car then leaving it to crash into a local apartment building while he ran from police.

On Nov. 17, Memphis Police responded to a carjacking in the 5100 block of Airways Boulevard.

A woman said she was coming out of a store when she was approached by two men.

According to an affidavit, one of the men was armed with a long gun and demanded the woman “give it up.”

The men then got into the woman’s car, a 2012 Kia Optima, and left.

According to police, a detective in the area of Raines road and Boingshire Drive found the victim’s vehicle with one man inside.

The detective attempted a traffic stop, but the drive refused to stop.

The driver eventually sped into the Peppertree apartment complex while other residents were in the parking lot.

According to police, the driver jumped out of car, left it in Drive, and ran through the complex.

The vehicle then hit a building.

The driver was identified as Carlos Standard, the affidavit said.

His license had previously been suspended for failure to file insurance in September, police said.

The Kia was valued at $6,275.

Standard is charged with Theft of Property, Evading Arrest to wit Vehicle, Evading Arrest to wit Foot, Driving While License Sus/Rev/Can, Reckless Driving, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: