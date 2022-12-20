Stolen car crashes into building, three children taken to hospital, police say

Three children and an adult were hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in South Memphis on Tuesday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said that a vehicle was stolen about 3 a.m. Tuesday and later ran into a building near South Danny Thomas and Mississippi boulevards. Police noted that officers used stop sticks in the crash.

Four people involved in the crash were taken into custody, police said.

Police said that three children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital while an adult went to Regional One Health as a precaution.

No other details were released.

