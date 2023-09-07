Stolen car crashes into Shelby County home, 2 hurt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were injured after they crashed a stolen car into a house in northeast Shelby County Wednesday afternoon.

The owner of the home in the 3800 block of Neyland Valley Drive was there when it happened but was not hurt.

The SCSO said a deputy spotted a car at St. Elmo and New Brownsville that matched the description of a vehicle that had just been stolen, and when he got behind the car, the driver took off.



In less than a minute, the deputy discovered the vehicle had crashed through a privacy fence and into the house on Neyland Valley Drive.

Deputies were able to catch the driver, but two suspects bailed out of the four-door SUV and ran.

Other responding deputies were able to capture the 15-year-old suspect. The third suspect is still on the run.

The teenager was transferred to Le Bonheur with non-critical injuries. The 21-year-old driver was transported to the Regional One Medical Center but was not seriously hurt.

No word on damage estimates to the home.

