Stolen car crashes wedding after suspect drives off Des Moines Beach Park bridge

A car that was stolen in Seattle crashed off a footbridge at Des Moines Beach Friday afternoon.

Investigators say it all started with an armed carjacking just before 1 p.m. at 17th Avenue South and South College Street in Seattle.

Police say the car stopped in front of the victim before the suspect stole it at gunpoint.

Law enforcement was soon able to find the suspect at Des Moines Beach Park because the victim had installed a tracker.

Once officers arrived at the park, the suspect tried to escape by driving off the side of a foot bridge, according to officials.

“It was like a loud bang when it happened and it kind of hung off,” said Lila Hagen, who was at Beach Park Friday afternoon. “[There were a] few people on the bridge that had to run out of the way so they didn’t get hit by the car.”

She added, “Then the whole car just fell into the water and the cops just got out of their car and started chasing after him.”

Police then caught the suspect after a short foot chase.

Investigators also found a gun inside the stolen car but couldn’t say if it was the same gun from the carjacking.

Peggy Paul, who lives nearby, came to the park Saturday to see the damage.

“Crime is rampant. It’s very sad because that’s an old bridge,” said Paul.

Not only did the carjacking suspect crash into the bridge, but the alleged carjacker also crashed a wedding as well.

Pictures shared by Kay Murray Greenberg to KIRO 7 show two people, dressed as a bride and groom smiling as the car is hanging off the bridge. Kay says it seems like that wedding still went off without a hitch.

“There’s always people down here,” said Paul. “There’s always people walking.“