Stolen car was dragging owner as it crashed into another stolen car, Nashville cops say

An odd chain reaction of crime erupted this week in Nashville when the owner of a stolen vehicle was dragged across a parking lot and then assaulted after the accused thief crashed the car into yet another stolen vehicle, police said.

It happened Tuesday at the Kwik Stop Market on Gallatin Pike in Nashville, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release.

The owner pulled a gun and fired during the ordeal, police said, but apparently didn’t hit any one.

“A Clarksville man who tried to steal an unoccupied and running vehicle ... didn’t count on the owner being armed and taking action to stop the crime,” officials said.

“The 28-year-old victim came out of the market at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to find Jaden Webb .... sitting in the driver seat,” officials said. “The victim confronted Webb, who accelerated and tried to flee, dragging the victim who was hanging onto the driver door.”

The vehicle then “crashed into a stolen SUV” — the same car that dropped Webb off in the parking lot, police said.

A brief brawl followed, police said, with a someone in the SUV kicking the victim, who then “pulled a gun to take Webb into custody.”

“The victim fired at the second man as he fled on foot while continuing to hold Webb for police,” police said. “Webb tried to flee, but was immediately apprehended.”

Webb, 20, faces charges of “auto theft, aggravated assault, possession of burglary tools, evading arrest and resisting arrest,” police said. Bond was set at $40,000.

Clarksville is about 50 miles northwest of Nashville.

