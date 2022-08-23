Stolen car found in Indiana

Aug. 23—TRAVERSE CITY — A stolen car from Traverse City was found by law enforcement officers in Indiana, officials from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies did not know the identity of the driver, and said they are waiting to hear back from Indiana police officers who found the car during a routine traffic stop.

According to sheriff's office Detective Captain Randy Fewless, the car, a 1994 Chrysler LeBaron convertible, was taken mid-day on Aug. 19 from the Meijer parking lot.

The car's owner, a 51-year-old female from Traverse City, told sheriff's office deputies that after her shopping trip, when she returned to where she had left her vehicle in Aisle K, the car was gone.

Police reports indicate that the convertible's top was left down, and the keys were inside the car when it was stolen.

Fewless said their office is still unsure why the car was taken from Traverse City and driven to Indiana.

The investigation is still ongoing.