Stolen car goes airborne and crashes after chase in Chester. A juvenile is facing charges.

CHESTER – A 15-year-old is facing several charges stemming from a car theft and police pursuit that ended with the vehicle going airborne and crashing onto a parked car Tuesday afternoon at a Chester shopping center.

Chesterfield Police spokesperson Elizabeth Caroon told The Progress-Index in an email that the driver will be charged with grand larceny, eluding police, driving under the influence as a juvenile, disregarding a red light, no operator’s license, no seatbelt and reckless driving. There was no immediate word if the juvenile petitions had been served on the suspect.

There was another 15-year-old in the vehicle with the driver. Caroon said the investigation is continuing, and a decision on charges for the passenger would be made once the probe is complete.

The car that the suspect was driving had been reported stolen from the Crystal Lake Apartments complex in north Chesterfield. Caroon said officers identified the car in the vicinity of Chester Road and state Route 10 where the driver sped through an inactive school zone and crossed the double yellow line.

After ignoring the officers’ efforts to stop the vehicle near Osborne Road, the driver reportedly sped up heading east on Route 10 toward U.S. Routes 1 and 301. Caroon said his estimated speed peaked between 80-85 mph.

Police attempted to stop the car by using spike strips in front of the fire station at Breckenridge Center. Caroon said the driver swerved off the road to avoid the strips into a roadside embankment, then went airborne before coming down on top of a vehicle parked at the Verizon store.

Both boys were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the incident.

