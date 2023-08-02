Stolen car hits 10 people in Manhattan as driver tries to flee, police say

Police say the driver of a stolen car was taken into custody after it hit 10 people and other vehicles during Tuesday evening's rush hour in Manhattan.

Police say a license plate reader tipped officers to the whereabouts of the stolen Hyundai and they followed it at a low rate of speed because of the heavy traffic.

According to police, the Hyundai then hit a bicyclist and yellow cab before going up on a sidewalk and hitting more pedestrians while making a U-turn in the middle of an intersection. A black livery cab was also struck. Then, the motorist got out and attempted to run but good Samaritans caught up with him and officers arrested him.

Police said he's 20 years old and doesn't have a New York State driver's license. Charges against him were pending but authorities said there didn't appear to be any terrorism-related motives involved.

Officials said the people injured ranged in age from 6 to 72 and none of the injuries were non-life threatening.

