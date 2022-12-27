Stolen car investigation leads to wreck, 2 teens arrested, CMPD says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said two teens are in custody Tuesday as a result of a stolen car investigation.

Officers said they tried to stop the car near Beatties Ford Road and Brookshire Boulevard after a hit from a license plate reader. The driver refused to stop.

Officers “disengaged” and the police helicopter monitored the car when it crashed. The juvenile suspects ran off, police said.

They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No further information was released.

