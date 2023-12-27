Stolen car pulled from Monongahela River
A car stolen in 2008 was pulled from the Monongahela River in Fayette County.
A car stolen in 2008 was pulled from the Monongahela River in Fayette County.
A 1987 Ford Escort GL 3-door hatchback with many extra-cost options, found in a Denver wrecking yard.
Stretched between the front seats, this multitasking organizer blocks kid feet and curious dogs too. Save nearly 40%!
Score a Shark vac for 42% off, a Ninja Foodi for $100 and so much more.
National Amusements, CBS and Paramount’s parent company, confirmed a year-old hack this month affecting 82,128 people. TechCrunch first reported on the breach, revealed in a company legal filing with Maine’s Attorney General under a 2005 state digital privacy law.
For yet another year, hackers stole billions of dollars in crypto. This year, hackers stole around $2 billion dollars in crypto across dozens of cyberattacks and thefts, according to De.FI, the web3 security firm that runs the REKT database. The site ranks the worst-ever crypto hacks, from the breach of the Ronin network in 2022, where hackers stole more than $600 million in crypto in what stands as the largest incident in history, to the hack against Mixin Network this year, which netted the hackers around $200 million.
National Amusements, the cinema chain and corporate parent giant of media giants Paramount and CBS, has confirmed it experienced a data breach in which hackers stole the personal information of tens of thousands of people. The private media conglomerate said in a legally required filing with Maine's attorney general that hackers stole personal information on 82,128 people during a December 2022 data breach. According to Maine's notice, the company discovered the breach months later in August 2023, but did not say what specific personal information was taken.
More than 200,000 shoppers are resting easy with these cooling linens.
Dramatic finishes, a playoff controversy and a coach we couldn't look away from. It was a memorable 2023 in college football.
Someone spotted a green Cadillac Celestiq on Woodward Avenue. Cadillac wanted to be associated with six-figure European luxury, the wish is now granted.
A 1998 Ford Contour SVT, now crashed in Colorado. You could only get these with a manual, which probably turned off a lot of buyers.
Porsche and Audi are recalling charging cables sold for the Taycan and E-Tron
In 2024, Aston Martin will roll out the new version of Apple CarPlay that takes over every screen in the car. Porsche will follow, likely in the Macan EV.
A 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Euro 3.4 with DOHC V6 engine and candy-cane-colored emblems, found in a self-service wrecking yard in Phoenix, Arizona.
The first Lamborghini electric car will straddle segments when it makes its debut later in the 2020s. Here's why it features an unconventional design.
Hey, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the top tech -- and tech-related -- stories over the past several days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Comcast and Mr. Cooper customer data being stolen, electric scooter company Bird filing for bankruptcy, Adobe ending its Figma acquisition plans, and Apple being forced by the International Trade Commission (ITC) to halt sales of the Apple Watch.
GM has paused deliveries of the new Chevy Blazer EV after drivers found the infotainment system keeps crashing and displaying all kinds of error messages. The company said it is aware of "software quality issues" and is working on a fix.
Meet Daniel Dart, whose careers include rock star, celebrity promoter, social justice advocate, and venture capitalist — all after serving four years in prison.
Modern driver assistance tech has become extremely effective at preventing collisions, but they haven't made as much progress toward preventing crashes with trucks and motorcycles.
Update your closet for the New Year with these can't-miss deals.
A movie titled “Ferrari,” for some, has to be less about a character named Ferrari and way more about Ferraris. The movie used hundreds of them.