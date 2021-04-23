Stolen car recovered, charges filed

Apr. 22—The suspicious activities of a vehicle stopped in the middle of a rural county road led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of two persons last week.

Kyle Anthony Smith, 19, is charged with theft of property (possession of a stolen vehicle) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ashlyn Marie Sherrill, 18, 511 Holiday Dr., is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident occurred April 16 shortly before midnight in the 2000 block of Breckenridge Rd. when Deputy Jacob Moore happened upon a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu stopped in the opposite lane of travel.

Moore stopped to see if the occupants were in need of assistance and further investigation led to the discovery that the vehicle had been reported stolen to Cookeville Police.

Other deputies responded to the scene and led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and a bag of a substance identified in the report as .8 grams of meth about two feet outside the passenger side window.

Smith was placed under $11,200 bond and Sherrill under $3,000 bond with both to appear in General Sessions Court.

