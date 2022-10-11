Stolen car recovered, suspect arrested

Oct. 10—VALDOSTA — A wrong turn led to a police officer making the right call in running the vehicle's tag number.

The car had been reported stolen and authorities said they discovered two small bags of cocaine, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Monday.

At 8:17 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, a vehicle made an improper turn in front of a Valdosta police officer onto the 1800 block of North Lee Street, police said.

"Prior to initiating a traffic stop, the officer checked the Georgia license plate through the E911 dispatcher," police said. "The vehicle returned stolen out of Dublin, Ga. The officer waited for confirmation that the vehicle was confirmed stolen, then she initiated the traffic stop."

Police found two small baggies of suspected cocaine in the driver's pants pocket.

He was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property — motor vehicle, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and driving while license is suspended, police said.

"This was great proactive work by our officer. When she saw the traffic violation, she immediately began to investigate the situation which resulted in a stolen vehicle being recovered," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.