🌱 Stolen Car Recovered, Two Arrested + BOE To Lift Mask Mandate

Partly sunny and mild. High: 57, low: 33.

A stolen car was recovered in Glen Burnie and two were arrested. The car was left unlocked and running on Feb. 10 in front of an apartment building on Winborne Drive in Glen Burnie. Police found the vehicle at Post Circle and the suspects Anthony Lee Brown and Crystal Desire Marley were arrested. (AACNEWS) Governor Larry Hogan called on the Maryland State Board of Education to lift its school mask mandates. In a letter, the governor addressed that a growing number of medical professionals and parents are requesting the end of the mandate and also cited numbers are going down in the State. (w2marnews) MD Glass Creation in Glen Burnie invites all to make a glass corner peeking cat. The class is beginner-friendly and participants will be able to pick the color they want while being instructed to work with Tiffany Style stained glass. Click here for more details. (Facebook) Maryland lawmakers created a legislative package to support child-care providers, who had financial struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic. The package includes grants to attract and retain providers, as well as loans for capital expansions for facilities. Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones said helping child-care providers is critical to addressing the shortage of workers in the state and the nation. (WDAC) AACPL will host a community program Email for beginners in Spanish. During the class, participants will learn how to create, send and forward messages. Laptops will be provided for the use and the program is open for teens and adults. The class will be held on Feb. 19, at 2 p.m.(AACPL)





Cupid's Day Out at North Arundel Aquatic Center. (9 a.m.)

Glen Burnie MD - Peeking Cat Beginner Friendly. (4 p.m.)

" Officials announced that a Glen Burnie house blaze displaced six residents and hospitalized a firefighter on Monday. Doctors expect the first responder to survive. Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire, which started on the first floor. They did not estimate how much damage the flames caused. Officials also don't know if the home had functioning smoke detectors." (Glen Burnie Patch)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Brookfield: "Section 8 rentals? - Glen Burnie or Pasadena! Hello, I am debating on if I’m ready to just give up (neighbor drama) and start over (unless someone wants to buy the whole house and give me some peace)." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Glen Gardens: "Hi I’m new to the area and was wondering if there were any fun karaoke spots around? - I’m into the hole in wall spots very relaxed vibes. But open to some more popular spots as well. Thanks" (Nextdoor)





