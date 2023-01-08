Stolen car spotted by owner, recovered by Colorado Springs police; 2 occupants arrested

Jan. 7—Colorado Springs police recovered a stolen vehicle on Friday after the owner recognized it and called law enforcement, officials said.

Ben Tockes and Duane McKane were two of three people who were in the vehicle when police responded to the call. The third person was not named.

At about 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Circle Drive in response to a "suspicious vehicle," police said. Three people were in the car when they arrived.

When the officers approached the vehicle and told the occupants to get out of the vehicle, two complied, but a third ran away. He was caught as he ran through a neighborhood and taken into custody. Police did not say which suspect failed to obey commands.

Friday's incident was the second time in two weeks a stolen car was spotted by its owner, resulting in an arrest. On Dec. 29, the owner of a stolen car saw it in the parking lot of the King Soopers on Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard. The suspect attempted to flee police, but was caught and taken into custody.