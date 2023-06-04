Stolen car suspect accused of aiming gun at Kennewick officer is on the run

What started with a reported stolen car turned into a nearly two-hour standoff outside a Kennewick apartment.

Now, officers are continuing to search for the Kennewick man who allegedly triggered the situation — Francisco Robledo, 39.

It started when a Kennewick officer discovered a stolen car near the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Johnson Road about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 1. As the officer was investigating, Robledo approached the car, Sgt. Chris Littrell told the Herald..

When the officer approached, Robledo started to run away. During the chase, he reportedly pointed a gun at the officer, said Littrell.

The officer spotted Robledo duck into what turned out to be his own apartment on West Ninth Avenue.

The apartment complex is a couple blocks from Highlands Middle School.

Police surrounded the home and the Tri-City Regional SWAT team was called in to help. After hours of trying to get someone in the apartment to answer the door, officers got a search warrant and went inside.

They discovered that Robledo had slipped out the back earlier as officers were surrounding the home.

He is described as 5-foot-9, 200 pounds with long dark hair. He was wearing a black and white tie-dyed shirt at the time, said police.

Officers are looking to arrest him on suspicion of second-degree assault, possession of a stolen gun and possession of a stolen car.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Kennewick police through the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333. People can also submit an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com.