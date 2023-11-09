Stolen car suspects leads IMPD to east side scrapyard; more stolen cars found inside

TechCrunch

It's not hyperbolic to say that the self-driving car industry is facing a reckoning. Just this week, Cruise recalled its entire fleet of autonomous cars after a grisly accident involving a pedestrian that led the California DMV to suspend the company from operating driverless robotaxis in the state. Meanwhile, activists in San Francisco have taken to the streets -- literally -- to immobilize driverless cars as form of protest against the city being used as a testing ground for the emerging technology.