Stolen car suspects leads Indiana police to scrapyard; more stolen cars found inside

TechCrunch

Polestar showcased this week its vision for the future: new tech and next-generation vehicles that the Swedish EV company owned by China's Geely Holdings hopes will spark sales and spur an era of growth. The inaugural Polestar Day event in Los Angeles -- designed to sell investors and journalists on its potential for a profitable future -- stood in stark contrast to its present. Just a day prior, the company revised its outlook, cut delivery targets for 2023, announced a fresh investment from Volvo and Geely, and told the market that it's still going to need another $1.3 billion in external funding in debt and equity until cash flows break even in 2025.