A stolen car, a teen driver, a police pursuit, a death. What happened on Nov. 22?

Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies are continuing their investigation into a crash that killed a teenage boy who was driving a stolen vehicle and being pursued by deputies.

The teen has been identified as Andreas Davis, 17, of Silver Springs. The crash happened the day before Thanksgiving.

According to a sheriff's office report, Deputy Jonathan Nixon was on patrol in the 3500 block on North U.S. 441 when he saw a Ford Fusion speeding eastbound on Northwest 35th Street approaching U.S. 441. Noticing a sheriff's vehicle at the intersection, the driver braked, but the Ford went over the stop line.

Nixon drove in behind the Ford. The Ford driver drove eastbound on Northwest 35th Street from U.S. 441. The deputy followed the Ford, which turned on West Anthony Road.

The Ford was unable to maintain a straight line and the driver was speeding, according to an arrest report. Nixon turned on his emergency lights and sirens to stop the Ford.

Deputies said the Ford's driver continued southbound on West Anthony Road until it crashed in the 7700 block.

Sheriff's officials said three people in the vehicle were able to get out and run. Andreas, who was the driver, was injured and left behind, law enforcement officials said. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died.

Two of the three people who ran, ages 15 and 14, were apprehended and detained by deputies, officials said. The third person escaped.

After obtaining information about the vehicle's owner, Deputy Blake Bondank went to the owner's home. The owner told the deputy he left the Ford in the driveway on Nov. 21 around 10:30 p.m. and went to bed. The owner said the Ford was unlocked and the keys were left in the vehicle. Deputies said the crash occurred the morning of Nov. 22.

School officials said Andreas was an 11th-grader at North Marion High School who recently left to attend another state public school.

The captured boys were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.

Detectives Melvin Coates and Michael Fredette interviewed the older boy. Initially, he told the detectives that he found the vehicle in the bushes. He changed his story and told them he took the Ford from the driveaway and ran from deputies after the crash because he was scared, according to the report.

The older boy was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest without violence. His name is not being released by the Star-Banner due to his age.

Sheriff's Office officials said the other boy was not charged.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Deputies investigate stolen vehicle crash that killed teenage driver