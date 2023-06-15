Stolen car wanted in carjacking spotted during Braintree funeral, 5 arrested once vehicle crashes

A stolen vehicle wanted in connection with a carjacking in another community was spotted in the midst of a funeral possession, according to Braintree police. Five people inside the car were arrested after a brief post-funeral chase resulted in the car going airborne and crashing.

Braintree police officers noticed the stolen vehicle in a funeral procession around 1:00 p.m. Friday. Rather than stop the vehicle in the middle of the service, more officers were called to the scene and a plan was put into place after the services at Blue Hill Cemetry, Braintree Police said.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle inside the cemetery, the driver hit the gas. Noticing that police were posted at the exits, authorities say the driver attempted to drive over the lawn, landscaping and bushes to escape.

However, the car collided with a boulder behind a bush, launching the vehicle airborne before it plummeted onto West Street.

The five occupants inside the stolen car fled the crash but were all taken into custody after bring chased or tracked down. Braintree High School was put into a shelter-in-place order while officers searched for the people that were inside the stolen car.

The driver of the car, a juvenile, was arrested and is being charged with receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle, unlicensed operation, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and malicious damage over $1200.

Melanie Lopes, 21, of Brockton, was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Avonte Taylor, 21, of Dorchester, was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Giovannie Cordova, 20, of Boston, was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

The final passenger, a juvenile, was also charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no injuries.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW