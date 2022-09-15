Stolen, charred vehicle from Chicago found in Eaton County

Police searched a burned-out vehicle found abandoned in Eaton County Tuesday with a cadaver dog but determined no one was inside, Michigan State Police said in a Twitter post Thursday.

Troopers dispatched to an abandoned car fully engulfed in fire on a rural road in Eaton County on 9/13. An MSP cadaver dog responded and ensured no human remains were inside. Detectives and analysts were able to recover identifying information specific to the vehicle. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZDO3K0N7Qq — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) September 15, 2022

The vehicle was found Tuesday on a rural Eaton County road, according to state police. The agency did not release the specific location or the make and model of the vehicle.

Since the vehicle was reported stolen out of Chicago, the investigation into the theft will be handled by police there, state police.

