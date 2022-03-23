Stolen check from auditor's office leads to $21K scheme

ZANESVILLE — Following a four-year investigation, a man has been sentenced for his role in a fraudulent check conspiracy that cost taxpayers $21,000.

Robert McNear, 23, was sentenced this week in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court to 12 months in prison. He was charged with engaging in a pattern of criminal activity, running a fake check scheme out of the Chicago area that used a template made from Muskingum County auditor checks.

According to the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office, it all started when former Muskingum County Treasurer Chris Hamill reported that fraudulent checks had been written on the accounts of the Muskingum County auditor.

That launched a local investigation into the case. People were found in Houston, Washington D.C., Pittsburgh, Florida, Michigan and West Virginia who were recruited through social media to cash checks and split the proceeds with those running the scheme out of Chicago.

McNear and two others were indicted on charges related to running the fraudulent check scheme. The prosecutor's office said a Muskingum County auditor check was stolen from the mail and was used to make a template.

It was determined they contacted people nationwide who began cashing those fake checks, sending half of the proceeds back to the co-conspirators.

The co-conspirators, Holly Versher and Merrill King, were sentenced to prison last year. McNear's case was delayed due to a brief incarceration in Illinois on unrelated charges.

A fourth person suspected in the case was not charged, as he died before indictments were handed down

