Stolen check from Exeter EZ Mart robbery deposited. Suspect arrested at Logan Airport.

EXETER — A man wanted on a charge alleging he deposited a check stolen during a robbery at the EZ Mart Shell station last summer was recently taken into custody while attempting to board a flight at Logan International Airport.

Daury Rodriguez Contreras, 20, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, is being held as a fugitive at the Suffolk County Jail following his arrest by Massachusetts State Police on Jan. 20.

Contreras was wanted by Exeter police on a felony charge of theft by unauthorized taking. Police allege that he deposited a stolen check from the EZ Mart robbery in August into his own bank account.

Police said the U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered Contreras had a warrant for his arrest while he was scheduled to board a flight out of Boston. Massachusetts State Police later confirmed the Exeter police warrant and arrested him.

The robbery at EZ Mart occurred on Aug. 16, 2022, when five suspects entered the Main Street store just before 3:30 a.m. and moments later held the clerk at gunpoint. A handgun and an AR-15-style weapon were believed to have been used in the robbery. The clerk was not hurt.

An undisclosed amount of money and other items were stolen before the suspects fled the scene.

While Contreras is accused of depositing the stolen check, he has not been charged directly in connection with the robbery.

“We do not yet know the extent of any involvement beyond the attempt to deposit the stolen check, but it’s possible that he could face additional charges as this investigation continues,” said Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin. “This has been a very lengthy and complex investigation ... as it involves numerous suspects. Our detectives have invested many hours in this case and have worked closely with other agencies as they’ve tried to gather evidence and identify suspects.”

To date, only one of the five suspects has been charged for his alleged role in the armed robbery. Kendry Rosa Ortega, 21, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was indicted last fall by a Rockingham County grand jury on a robbery charge.

Contreras will remain held in Massachusetts pending a hearing on Jan. 31. Following the hearing, he will be taken into custody by the Exeter Police Department and formally charged with theft by unauthorized taking. It was not immediately known if Contreras has an attorney.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call the Exeter Police Department at 603-772-1212. Anonymous tips can also be made to Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling 603-431-1199 or online at seacoastcrimestoppers.com.

