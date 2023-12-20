Stolen Christmas presents found in Bristol reunited with owners

The presents were given to David Jones and his family by his two sisters but were stolen from his car, police said

The owners of Christmas presents recovered from a suspected stolen car have been reunited with them.

The wrapped gifts were found in the boot of the vehicle near Bristol city centre.

The presents were originally stolen from a car belonging to David Jones in Longwell Green, Gloucestershire, overnight on 12 December, police said.

They were given to him, his partner and his two children by his sisters Debbie Stevens and Sarah Crowley.

"I was absolutely gutted when I found they'd been stolen from the car," Mr Jones said.

"I told my sister and my partner but I just couldn't bring myself to tell the kids until it all came out yesterday.

"I was so taken aback when they were found - it's just amazing and I'm grateful to everyone who's helped get them back."

The presents were found in a car which was reported stolen from an address in the Redfield area of Bristol at 10:25 GMT on 13 December, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and released on bail.

"We're so pleased to be able to return these stolen Christmas presents," Insp Matt Boiles said.

"This is a great example of the power of our public appeals and the support we get from our communities."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk