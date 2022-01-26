Stolen computer leads to arrest of six people in Apple Valley

A stolen Dell computer led to the arrest of six people on suspicion of multiple crimes, including operating a drug house in Apple Valley, authorities said.

Six Apple Valley residents were recently arrested on suspicion of committing various crimes, including maintaining a drug house and operating a chop shop, authorities announced Tuesday.

At 6:27 p.m. on Jan.15, Deputy Loup was dispatched to the 22000 block of Highway 18 following a report of someone stealing a computer.

Upon arrival, it was learned that someone entered the BG's Bargains store and took a Dell computer while the employee was helping a customer, the sheriff’s report said.

The store is located across from the U.S. Post Office located on Hwy. 18 and Quinnault Road, area maps show.

Through an investigation, Deputy Loup was able to identify the suspect as convicted felon Sean Williams, 29, sheriff’s official said.

At approximately 7:16 a.m. Tuesday, deputies, detectives, and the San Bernardino County Probation K9 Unit served a search warrant at William's residence in the 14000 block of Lakota Road.

The residence is near the corner of Hwy. 18 and Kiowa Road and just over a mile from the store, area maps show.

Deputy Loup authored the warrant, and during the service of the search warrant, multiple suspects were detained. Deputies also recovered methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, scales, ammunition, a stolen fifth wheel, and street bike, and the stolen Dell computer from the burglary, sheriff’s officials said.

The detained suspects were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for the following charges, according to the sheriff’s report:

Williams: Possession of a stolen vehicle, operating or maintaining a drug house, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and a felony warrant. Sheriff’s booking logs on Tuesday showed he remained in custody, with bail set at $50,000.

James Peter Naranjo, 38: Possession of a stolen vehicle, operating a chop shop, and operating or maintaining a drug house. He was released on Tuesday.

Joseph Randolph Curry Jr., 36: Possession of a stolen vehicle. He remained in custody on Tuesday, with bail set at $50,000.

Lemuel Piniero-Malick, 39: Possession of a controlled substance.

Marie Conery, 30: Possession of drug paraphernalia, She was released on Monday

Harley Robson, 25: Felony warrant. She remained in custody on Tuesday, with bail set at $50,000.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the sheriff's department to contact Deputy Loup at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

