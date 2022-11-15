Stolen credit/debit card used 9 times

Nov. 14—A rural Cumberland County woman was arrested last week and charged with using a stole credit/debit card nine times locally, according to reports filed with the sheriff's office.

Sydney Jonee Blaylock, 24, POW Camp Rd., is charged with auto burglary, theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card in connection with the investigation that was launched Oct. 25.

On that date, the victim reported to Sgt. Dustin Jackson he had parked his 2019 Chevrolet Camaro on Oct. 18.

The following day, the victim went to his vehicle and discovered two doors would not lock, items had been tossed around the interior and credit/debit card missing.

He immediately found that $100.34 and $47.67 in unauthorized charges had been placed on his card at a convenience store on Hwy. 70 W.

On Oct. 25 he learned more unauthorized charges have been placed on the account around the city on Oct. 20, at convenience stores, food stores, a shoe store, a retail box store and gas sta-

tions.

Total amount charged to his account was placed at more than $733.

Investigation into the incident led to warrants being signed for the suspect and she turned herself in to the Justice Center for booking on Nov. 8.

Blaylock will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.

