Stolen Dodge Charger with body inside sat along Nashville road for a month, TN cops say

A Dodge Charger stolen two months ago was found abandoned this week along a busy Nashville street, and police made a grisly discovery in the back seat.

The body of a woman sat inside, and she may have been dead for weeks, the Metropolitan Nashville Police said in a news release.

Investigators identified the woman as 40-year-old Charley Marie Koole. Her connection to the case is a mystery, along with why the car was left parked for weeks in the same spot.

It was “stolen during a strong-armed robbery in December,” police said.

The car was eventually found on Tuesday, Feb. 22, parked on Paragon Mills Road in southeast Nashville.

“Nearby cameras revealed the Charger had been parked at the location since January 15,” police said.

“Koole ... was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in the rear driver’s side seat. ... It is unclear whether Koole was deceased inside the vehicle at the time it was abandoned.”

A photo of Koole is being circulated on social media in hopes someone might recognize her and provide details about her recent whereabouts — or clues to why she was killed.

Paragon Mills Road is a largely residential street, with a mix of single family homes, apartments, as well as an elementary school on one end and a Salvation Army church on the other.

Investigators did not say where along the road the car was found or how it went unnoticed for so long.

