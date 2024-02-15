Stolen Dodge crashes out, suspect in critical condition

A person is in critical condition after the stolen car they were driving crashed out in Riverside Tuesday.

Around 11:30 p.m. Riverside officers attempted to stop a Dodge Charger reported stolen and it drove away from officers, according to a spokesperson for Riverside Police Division.

Officers said they were able to track the car through its SiriusXM radio.

The stolen car then went onto Springfield Street and traveled onto Harshman Road near State Route 4.

An officer could get behind the stolen car and attempt again to stop it, but it would not stop.

The car then crashed on SR-4 near Stanley Avenue, according to initial reports.

Police said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol while Riverside considers criminal charges.

We will continue to follow this story.







