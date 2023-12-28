Stolen drainpipe uncovers meth trafficking at Ga. home, sheriff’s office says
Deputies said a stolen drainpipe led them to a meth trafficking bust in Monroe County.
Recently, Monroe County deputies were called to a home on McMullen Road regarding a stolen drainpipe and gate.
The investigation led authorities to Boxankle Road where they reportedly found the pipe that was installed at a home.
While deputies were searching the property, they reportedly found a stolen ATV out of Bibb County, a stolen U-haul trailer and 32 grams of methamphetamine.
Officials arrested Will Amerson for trafficking methamphetamine, theft by taking, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and drug-related objects. Thomas Faulkner was arrested for theft by taking.
The pair is being held in the Monroe County Jail without bond.
