Stolen drainpipe uncovers meth trafficking at Ga. home, sheriff’s office says

Deputies said a stolen drainpipe led them to a meth trafficking bust in Monroe County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Recently, Monroe County deputies were called to a home on McMullen Road regarding a stolen drainpipe and gate.

The investigation led authorities to Boxankle Road where they reportedly found the pipe that was installed at a home.

TRENDING STORIES:

While deputies were searching the property, they reportedly found a stolen ATV out of Bibb County, a stolen U-haul trailer and 32 grams of methamphetamine.

Officials arrested Will Amerson for trafficking methamphetamine, theft by taking, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and drug-related objects. Thomas Faulkner was arrested for theft by taking.

The pair is being held in the Monroe County Jail without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: