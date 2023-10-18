Stolen Estabrook Park Beer Garden equipment found in food truck

Three weeks after $10,000 worth of kitchen supplies were stolen from the Estabrook Park Beer Garden, two fryers have been found in a food truck on the south side of Milwaukee.

The thieves stole two fryers and a freezer on Sep. 27, dodging surveillance cameras.

"A staff member had reported for work and noticed that stuff had been moved out of the way," Hans Weissgerber III, the operator of the Estabrook said.

That is when the staff member realized that the fryers and freezer were missing.

Weissgerber said the stolen equipment wasn't in the greatest condition given that they are used outdoors.

"We use some older stuff, because we know it is outside. It's not a great piece of equipment, but it works for us." Weissgerber said.

The only surveillance footage Weissgerber was able to provide authorities was a small clip of the suspects jumping on top of their glass washer and "taking out" the cameras.

Weissgerber said he believes the suspects planned the theft in advance because of how they avoided the cameras before they disabled them.

"You can look at the camera and realize 'If I stay over here, there is no way the camera is going to see me,' So it was clearly planned," Weissgerber said.

Both the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office, because the theft took place in a county park, and Milwaukee police investigated.

Weissgerber said the fryers were found Oct. 3 in a food truck on the south side. The freezer has not been found.

The Estabrook Beer Garden runs through November, and Weissgerber said the theft is not putting a damper on the rest of their season.

Weissgerber said arrests have been made in the case. The sheriff's office has not responded to a request for more information.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Estabrook Beer Garden fryers found on Milwaukee's south side