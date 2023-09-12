Stolen excavator was driven through 2 buildings, including Walmart, Florida cops say

A stolen excavator was recovered under odd circumstances, when someone drove it through the automotive department at a Florida Walmart, police say.

It happened late Monday, Sept. 11, in Gainesville, which is home to the University of Florida. Gainesville is about 110 miles northwest of Orlando.

The driver is in custody, but an identity was not released.

”The suspect stole a large excavator, drove it around the southwest (taking out power poles), and then drove through the wall of the Walmart,” Gainesville Police said in a news release.

“Officers located another building (storage unit in the area of 2700 SW 40th Blvd) that the suspect also drove through.”

A motive for the damage spree was not provided.

Photos show the storage building was split in half, while the Walmart, located at 2900 SW 42nd Street, had a large hole in the automotive department wall.

Labels on the Komatsu excavator identified it as belonging to Watson Construction. Komatsu excavators sell for as much as $599,000, depending on the model.

Door falls from the sky and lands on store in Florida, FAA says. Here’s what happened

Man was in Walmart restroom stall when he saw phone recording him, Alabama cops say

Family jailed after bus taken for joyride in dark, then returned, Louisiana cops say