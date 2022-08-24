Stolen firearm charges land Duquesne man in prison

Aug. 24—A Jasper County judge assessed a Duquesne man six years in prison Monday on convictions for being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm.

Jonathan W. Walker, 33, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to felony counts of receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea deal limiting the prison time he might receive to no more than six years. He had been facing up to seven years on each count.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and sentenced Walker to concurrent terms of six years with credit for having already served 404 days in jail.

The convictions stem from a Joplin police officer's traffic stop of vehicle Dec. 28, 2020, for a turn signal violation. A probable-cause affidavit states that Walker, who was a passenger in the vehicle, got out and fled on foot before the officer located a handgun tucked in a backpack in the trunk of the vehicle along with mail belonging to the defendant.

The driver denied any knowledge of the firearm and told the officer that it had to have belonged to Walker. According to a probable-cause affidavit, the 9 mm pistol turned out to have been reported stolen in Joplin.