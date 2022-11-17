Stolen firearm found in CCA student's book bag

Nov. 17—The discovery of a firearm in a student's book bag at Central Carolina Academy Wednesday led to several charges for a juvenile.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the staff at Central Carolina Academy was notified of a firearm on campus. Chief Deputy William Sturkie said in a news release that school staff and a Lee County Sheriff's Office deputy immediately addressed the complaint and located the firearm in the book bag of a student.

Lee County detectives took possession of the firearm and detained the juvenile. Further investigation revealed that the firearm was reported stolen from Harnett County.

Juvenile petitions were filed for possession of a weapon on a school campus/property, possession of stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon and communicating threats.

LCSO officials said Thursday morning that the investigation is ongoing.