Stolen forklift at Ashland County Fairgrounds leads to early morning chase in Ashland

Ashland County Sheriff's Office deputies look over a stolen forklift that was used to try to push a stuck vehicle on a snowy Friday morning in the Ashland County Fairgrounds parking lot by the substation there on Baney Road in Ashland. TONY ORENDER, TIMES-GAZETTE.COM

ASHLAND – A stolen forklift on a snowy Friday morning at the substation by the Ashland County Fairgrounds led to a police chase through backyards and two suspects being taken to Ashland County Jail.

More: Ashland chief investigator who's worked for three prosecutors retires after 36 years

The adventure started at 7:18 a.m. when Ashland County Sheriff's Office deputies and Ashland Police Division officers responded to a call about the stolen forklift and discovered a female suspect with her stuck vehicle the suspects tried to push with the forklift and quickly determined a male suspect had left the scene, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

As they searched for the male suspect in the area, officers located footprints that led them from the business behind Baney Road along Claremont Avenue to the north side of the fairgrounds across Center Lane, said the release, which added that Sheriff's Office detectives then spotted the male suspect and deputies and police officers pursued him through backyards to a residence on Smith Road where they apprehended him in an unlocked garage.

The case is under investigation and charges are pending, according to the news release.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Two in custody after stolen forklift at Ashland County Fairgrounds