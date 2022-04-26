Stolen golf clubs trigger wild scene on northbound I-5 in Olympia during Monday’s commute

A wild scene played out on northbound I-5 near Lacey Monday evening after some golf clubs were stolen from a west side sporting goods store, according to Olympia police.

The 31-year-old man accused of stealing those clubs, who also later pulled an elderly woman out of her car and drove off with it, is still at large, Lt. Paul Lower said.

About 5:30 p.m., a man and woman offered an acquaintance a ride to Dick’s Sporting Goods at Capital Mall in Olympia. While they waited in their Ford truck, the man went inside and later emerged with the golf clubs. Unbeknownst to them, the man had stolen the clubs, according to police.

Meanwhile, the store manager flagged down a police officer in the area and explained what had happened. Police began to follow the vehicle as it got onto southbound U.S. 101 and later headed north on I-5.

Police attempted a traffic stop, Lt. Paul Lower said. It was then that police could see the three were beginning to struggle over control of the truck as it slowed, accelerated, swerved or jerked with each pull of the steering wheel. They later learned the driver wanted to pull over, but the 31-year-old man demanded they drive on, Lower said.

The truck finally stopped on the right shoulder of I-5 near Sleater-Kinney Road in Lacey. The struggle for control of the truck continued, ultimately resulting in the driver throwing the keys out of the window and getting out of the truck. Inside, the woman tried to keep the suspect from getting out, too, but he broke free, retrieved the keys and got back into the truck.

Police were on scene, giving commands to the man to stop, Lower said. They finally fired pepper balls at the truck, he said.

The woman exited the vehicle, then the suspect ran across all lanes of the freeway to a car that had stopped on a southbound freeway ramp, prior to entering traffic.

The man pulled an elderly woman out of her car and drove off with her green Subaru Impreza, Lower said. He took the first exit at Pacific Avenue and eluded police in traffic. He is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.