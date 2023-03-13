Stolen GPS-enabled headphones help cops catch accused thief, California sheriff says

Stolen GPS-enabled headphones helped deputies swiftly crack a Chino Hills vehicle burglary case, California officials reported.

Deputies responded at 8:40 a.m. Sunday, March 12, to a reported vehicle burglary in the Southern California city, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

They reviewed security video of the theft of a backpack, which contained a set of GPS-enabled headphones, the release said.

The owner gave deputies the current location of the headphones in a Chino parking lot, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies found a 34-year-old Chino Hills man in the parking lot with the stolen headphones, the release said. He faces a charge of vehicle burglary.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on the theft call 909-364-2000.

Chino Hills is a city of 79,000 people about 35 miles east of Los Angeles.

