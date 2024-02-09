Stolen gun found inside Worcester grocery store

Worcester police are investigating after a handgun was found inside a grocery store.

The “real, unloaded handgun” was found inside the Stop & Shop, located at 949 Grafton St. around 3:30 on Tuesday, February 6, according to Worcester police.

The gun was found while customers were shopping inside the store.

Police later learned that the gun was stolen out of New Hampshire in 2021.

An investigation on how the gun got into the store in on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW