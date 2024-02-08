Stolen gun found on shelf of Worcester grocery store

WORCESTER ― The police are investigation the discovery of a handgun found on a shelf in a local grocery store while customers were shopping in the store.

According to police, the “real, unloaded handgun” was found about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Stop & Shop, located at 949 Grafton St.

Police have found that the gun was stolen out of New Hampshire in 2021.

